The police, on Tuesday, arraigned two artisans, Uzodima Daniel, 34 and Adamu Mohammed, 30, before a Life Camp Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attempting to steal a car.

Daniel, a Painter and Mohammed, a Labourer, both of Karimo and Kuchingoro Village, Abuja, are standing trial on a two-count charge of joint act and attempt to commit an offence.

The Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike told the court that one Kingsley Okuwa of Madala, Niger, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station on Dec.13.

Ejike said that on Dec. 13, at about 12:32 pm., the defendants conspired, sneaked into the car park around Jabi Lake and used their personal key to open a Toyota car, with registration number: GK 297ABC.

He stated further that the defendants were about to drive the vehicle away when they were intercepted by security men.

The prosecutor added that the defendants were both arrested by the security men on duty, adding that during police investigation, they admitted to committing the crime.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Ejike said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Celestine Odo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Odo said that the sureties must be reliable, with fixed addresses and must deposit their recent passport photographs and valid means of identification, which must be verified by the court registrar.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Feb. 25, 2021, for hearing. (NAN)