Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday sentenced Olawusi Victor (18) and Idris Mary (20) to two weeks community service for alleged self kidnapping.

The duo were among the 18 suspected criminals paraded last week Wednesday, August 19, by Ekiti Police command.

The offenders in the course of the community service for fake kidnapping would be supervised by the State Judiciary Chief security officer.

The Chief Magistrate Adefunke Anoma in her pronouncement said :

“This again is sadly a sign of high moral decadence in the fabric of our society.”

Mag. Anoma also recommended two weeks counseling exercise for both of them to be supervised by the Court Registrar.

She frowned at Idris Mary’s action, for a girl of her age who is writing an international exam to leave the comfort of her home and go to stay at a guest house for four days.

Idris Mary explained, that she went to her boyfriend at Akure for fun but lack of fund for transportation to Ado-Ekiti made her send the alarming message of kidnapping to her parents.

The prosecutor, Monica Ikebulo, told the court that “the act was committed on 9th August, 2020, when they conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by concealing their whereabout and thereby demanded ransom from Mary’s parent, that she had been kidnapped.”

The offenders would run the two exercises concurrently and report back to court immediately after the two weeks.