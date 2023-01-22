From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Two brothers, Rabiu and Musa Abdullahi, have been found dead in a soakaway in the metropolis of Kano.

The tragic incident occurred at the weekend at Sabon Gari Market Layin Abacha, Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi explained that they evacuated the deceased persons from the pit at about 20:47pm on Saturday night.

Giving details of the accident, he explained that the deceased brothers had entered the soak-away with the intentions to clear the toilet chamber for easy use.

“We successfully rescued them unconscious and conveyed them to Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital for medical attention where doctors confirmed them dead,

He explained that the tragedy was on account of the high degree of heat and lack of oxygen inside the toilet pit (soak-away) while adding that the deceased persons have been handed over to the police for further action.