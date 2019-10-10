Two brothers, Saheed Obadimeji and Ayodeji Obadimeji, were, on Thursday, remanded in prison by an Igbosere High Court in Lagos for allegedly beheading a teenage boy.

The duo were said to have cut off the boy’s head for the purpose of selling it at a sum of N200,000.

Saheed, 19 and Ayodeji, 20, who reside at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Lagos State Prosecutor, Mr Tunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on Nov. 27, 2018 at 8.30 pm. at an uncompleted building in Sapati town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

He said that the defendants cornered one Joseph Makinde, who was sent on errand by one of their neighbours, lured him into an uncompleted building and killed him.

He said that the defendants cut off the head of the victim in order to sell it at a sum of N200,000.

Sunmonu said that the offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in prison and appealed for speedy trial.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, consequently, remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned the case until Nov. 18 and 19 for trial. (NAN)