Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Two people were burnt to death on Monday evening at Felele, on the outskirts of Lokoja when an articulated vehicle belonging to Dangote Cement Obajana was involved in an accident.

According to an eyewitness account, the incident occurred at about 4 pm along the Abuja-Lokoja highway when the driver of the vehicle fully laden with cement lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

The articulated vehicle is said to have been on its way to one a northern state at the incident occurred.

The source further added that the articulated vehicle was descending a slope when its brake failed, causing it to crash onto a heavy barricade at the centre of the road, a collision that resulted in a summersault and the vehicle lighting on fire.

The vehicle, including its driver and a boy trapped in it, were burned in the fire.

Meanwhile, men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on hand to control traffic and evacuate cement bags from the truck scattered on the road to avoid another accident.

Responding firefighters managed to put out the fire, preventing further explosions as the scene of the accident was reportedly close to nearby petrol stations.