From Priscilla Ediare, others Ado-Ekiti

Two persons were reportedly burnt to death on Wednesday during a ghastly motor accident that occurred along old Ado-Iyin road in Ekiti State.

Two others were reported to have sustained injuries during the accident.

It was gathered that the autocrash was caused when a Toyota Previa vehicle had a head on collision with a white Toyota bus which caught fire in the process.

It was also learnt that the Toyota Previa was heading towards Ado-Ekiti, while the bus was said to be moving towards Iyin-Ekiti.

An eye-witness told journalists that the fatal accident occurred when the Toyota Previa vehicle enroute to Ado-Ekiti was negotiating at a turning and the Toyota bus outbound the state capital was speeding.

He said two occupants of the bus were burnt to death while two occupants of the Toyota Previa survived the accident with varying degrees of injury, adding that they were receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Two buses collided with each other and immediately caught fire. Two persons were burnt to death beyond recognition, while two others escaped death.”

It was gathered that the accident caused total blockage of the road at the scene of the crash, forcing motorists to divert to alternative route.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the accident but said one person died.

Abutu said: ” Only one person died. The woman got trapped inside the vehicle after the collision and the sympathisers couldn’t remove her in time.

“When the vehicle went on flame, the people were helpless and the woman got burnt to death in the process.

“However, the second person who got wounded in the same car is presently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“We appeal to road users to be mindful of their speed while driving on road. They should keep to all rules guiding driving to avert carnage and untimely death of people.”