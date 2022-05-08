By Chinelo Obogo

The plan by labour unions in four aviation agencies to embark on two-day warning strike on Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and 10, over the non implementation of the Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment, still stands, Daily Sun can reveal.

The General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) Ocheme Aba, confirmed to Daily Sun on Sunday evening that there has been no development to stop the plans and that the strike will still go on.

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and NUATE issued a statement at the weekend, saying that despite their best efforts, the issue of the Conditions of Service of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) as negotiated for upwards of seven years remain with the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment remain unimplemented since 2019.

The unions said the ongoing effort by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the NSWIC to resolve these issues do not show any positive sign of achieving amelioration anytime within sight and consequently, they have no alternative than to embark on an industrial action to press home their demands.

“All workers in NAMA, NCAA, NiMeT and NCAT are hereby directed to embark on a two-day warning strike on May 9 and 10, 2022. Should the warning go unheeded, an indefinite strike shall be called soon afterwards.