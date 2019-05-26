(CNN) A possible tornado tore through a city in Oklahoma, killing at least two people and leaving multiple others injured, authorities said.

Officials are going door to door to find victims and assess the damage after it touched down in El Reno late Saturday night. One of the areas it hit is a mobile home park, Fire Chief Kent Lagaly said.

It is too early to tell whether the death toll will rise and the number of injured is still unknown, said Andrew Skidmore, a director at the Canadian County Emergency Management.

El Reno, with a population of about 19,000, is about 29 miles west of Oklahoma City.