From John Adams Minna

After two months of respite, restive youths on Friday returned to the streets of Minna, the Niger State capital and brought business activities to a halt as they unleashed terror on innocent citizens. The skirmish led to the death of one policeman and a businessman.

Although the youths from two different areas of the state capital started engaging one another in violent confrontation on Thursday evening, the crisis climaxed on Friday with the killing one of the policemen drafted to curtail the violence and restore law and order. The businessman from the eastern part of the country was said to had been stabbed as the youths moved from street to street.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While one eyewitness claimed the policeman was stabbed to death by one of the youths, another report said that the security man met his untimely death when bullet from the gun of his colleague reportedly hit him.

Although the state police command is yet to issue a statement on the incident, efforts to get police confirmation from the Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, did not yield result as all his phones were switched off. However, the Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the news when contacted. The reason for the latest clash between the youths is not known as at the time of filing this report. Clashes between armed youth gangs in Minna have become a regular occurrence and had led to the death of many youths.