Two bodies have been recovered and two people rescued from the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed in Yaba, Lagos, on Saturday.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the development in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, an official of LASEMA had said some construction workers were in the building when it collapsed.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘Upon the arrival of LASEMA response team at the incident scene, a three-storey building under construction was discovered to have collapsed,’ the official had said.

Further investigation revealed that the construction workers numbering about five were on site when the structure came down and are still trapped underneath.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

An eyewitness also said a part of the building had collapsed in 2021, but that construction had continued.

Giving a development on the rescue efforts on Saturday night, Oke-Osanyintolu said as of 9:45 pm, two male bodies were recovered, while two other men were found alive.

He added that a recovery operation is still in progress at the site.