From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Two persons have died while one hundred and sixty –seven others have taken ill in Kano State as a result of the suspected consumption of an expired mixed -fruit and citric acid powder drink.

The particular batch of the product, it was gathered, had expired just over a year ago, but was still being sold in the market in the state.

Officials of the Kano State Ministry of Health disclosed that the casualties show symptoms of haematuria (bloody urine) or dark urine, fever, lethargy, and sometimes yellowness of the eyes (jaundice).

The State Epidemiologist, Dr Bashir Lawan confirmed the cases and told reporters that, “These symptoms are classical of ongoing haemolysis (breakage of red blood cells) and bleeding,” while adding that the index case was a six-year old girl whose case was reported on 6th March 2021.

“We initially suspected viral haemorrhagic fever, but the test results came back from the National Reference Laboratory as negative for Yellow fever and Lassa fever. But we are still awaiting the test of Dengue fever.”

The state government has since designated a few hospitals for the treatment of persons affected by the suspected poisoning.

The hospitals included Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital, Kano and Infectious Disease Hospital, Kano.

Others were Sheikh Jidda Hospital, Waziri Shehu Gidado Hospital, Rano General Hospital and two hospitals in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Areas of the state.

Dr. Bashir Lawal explained that the outbreak has spread to eight local government areas, including Gwale, Kano Municipal, Dala, Bunkure, Fagge, Gwarzo and Dawakin Tofa.

He also confirmed that water sample was taken from Dandolo cemetery’s bore-hole for analysis to rule out other potential causes of the outbreak of the disease.

He added that they have about three samples of expired powdered drink had been sent to NAFDAC for laboratory analysis. End.