From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons were on Wednesday killed as some robbers attacked a bullion van along Ore-Shagamu-Benin road in Ondo State.

The incident came barely two weeks after a bullion van was attacked at Emure Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

This has brought to four bullion vans attacked in the last two months.

It was gathered that the bandits attacked the van while it was heading towards Ore from Benin in Edo State.

A source said three persons were shot dead in the attack which included two policemen and a civilian.

The bandits were said to have carted away some undisclosed amount of money, contained in the bullion van.

However another source stated that five people were killed, including policemen and bank officials who were all in the company of the bullion van.

When contacted, spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said two people were killed.

She said investigations have commenced into the matter, while the men of the command were already on the trail of the bandits.