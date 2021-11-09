From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident which occurred at Ademulegun area of the town was allegedly caused by over speed by the driver of the car who was alleged to be “Yahoo boy”.

It was gathered that four other persons suspected to be Yahoo boys who were in the car also sustained injuries in the auto crash.

The youths in the town set the Toyota car ablaze after the suspected yahoo boys fled.

The Toyota Camry car driven by the suspected Yahoo boy crushed the passengers in a tricycle which was on motion and the two occupants of the tricycle died instantly.

An eyewitness at the scene of the accident alleged that the accident was caused by high speed on the part of the driver.

The suspect according to sources left his vehicle after crushing the victims and fled the scene without sympathising with the victims.

