From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two people have been killed in an accident that involved a petrol tanker and motorcyclists in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Daily Sun also gathered that four persons sustained injuries in the road accident.

The accident occurred around the Sabo Lipakala area of the town during heavy rainfall that started around 7:30 pm.

An eyewitness account revealed that the driver of the lorry lost control and rammed into oncoming motorcyclists, resulting in multiple accidents.

The corpses of the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

Those who sustained injuries in the accident are said to be receiving medical treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.