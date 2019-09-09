Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Tragedy struck in Anaye village in Emure area of Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Sunday morning when two labourers died in a well.

The victims, Foluso Ajayi (aka Vosco) and his colleague, popularly called Alhaji in Emure community, were labourers hired by a yet-to-be identified man who owned a farm in Anaye.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the victims fell into the well while attempting to retrieve his cell phone which fell into the well while he was fetching some water to cook.

A witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Daily Sun that : “ One of them fell into the well and his partner also attempted to save him when he also fell into the well and died,”

Daily Sun witnessed how the five hired men brought out the bodies of the men. The labourer had to tie ropes on their necks before drawing their bodies out of the deep well .