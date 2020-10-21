Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Two #EndSARS protesters in Abakpa, Enugu North Local Government Areaa of Enugu State were today shot dead by security agents.

While the first protester was shot dead when they made attempts to attack Nike Police Station, the second was shot dead close to Ugwueke Junction as security agents tried to disperse the protesters.

It was also learnt that the protesters marched to Amorji village where they burnt down the family house of the police officer suspected to have fired the shot that killed the protester at the police station.

The state government has however announced a 24-hour curfew in three local government areas within the state capital.