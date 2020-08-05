Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Two persons on Wednesday, narrowly escaped death as a truck ladened with alcoholic bitter drink crushed a Toyota Rav4 car in Ado-Ekiti

The incident occurred few meters away from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), along Iworoko road, Ado Ekiti. It was gathered that the incident occurred when the driver of the car attempted to overtake the Ado-Ekiti bound truck coming from Kwara State.

The Rav4 driver, while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist unfortunately ran into the truck.

The occupants which consisted only the drivers in each of the vehicles, sustained injuries as no live was lost.

Eyewitnesses, however, blamed the occurrence on the recklessness of the driver of the Rav4 car.