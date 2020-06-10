Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Two fake Army captains, Abdullahi Kabiru, 39, and Tunde Obaro, 28, have appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged impersonation and assault.

The duo who wore Army uniforms with the epaulettes of Captain attacked a policeman on duty in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government before their arrest.

The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, had a two-count charge of impersonation and assault preferred against them in court.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the Court that the defendants committed the offence on May 31 at about 5.30pm in Omuo Ekiti.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants impersonated themselves to be officers of the Nigerian Army.

Akinwale also alleged that the defendants unlawfully assaulted a Police Constable, Awoniyi Lawrence.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 108 and 356 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N30,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 1 for hearing.