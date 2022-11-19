From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Two operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit have been reportedly killed when the security outfit clashed with gunmen Friday night in Abakaliki.

It was gathered that the incident took place at the popular Ebebe Junction within the Abakaliki metropolis around 9:PM yesterday.

A credible source within the vicinity of the incident disclosed that about four Ebubeagu operatives were shot by the gunmen but two died while being taken to Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for treatment.

The source who didn’t want to be mentioned said “the gunmen attacked them at their checkpoint around 9:PM. About four of the Ebubeagu men were shot but we learnt this morning that two of them died while being taken to the hospital”

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi command, Chris Anyanwu, was not available for comment at the time of filling this report.