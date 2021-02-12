From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons have allegedly died in an attack between suspected Fulani herdsmen and members of the Amotekun Corps at Ago Sanusi village in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The leader of the Amotekun corps is also said to be missing after the attack allegedly carried out by the herdsmen.

It was gathered that the herdsmen had laid ambush on the Amotekun Corps who after receiving a tip off from some farmers went to the forest reserve on the trail of some criminal elements in the area.

Recalled that the men of the Amotekun Corps had few days ago apprehended 15 Fulani illegal miners for allegedly being involved in illegal mining in the area.

The attack, according to a reliable source was carried out in the middle of the night.

The Fulani herdsmen who were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons including AK47 reportedly dressed like military men with live ammunition wrapped round their bodies .

It was learnt that a farmer whose name was given as Lanre and popularly called Lado had earlier been abducted by the attackers in the area and his corpse was later found with his right and left hands cut off.

Also, it was gathered that a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria who joined the Amotekun corps in the operation was shot in the head by the herdsmen and died.

The head of operations of Amotekun security outfit in Owo, identified as Oluwasesan Adebayo who was reported to be missing has not been found and his whereabouts unknown at the time of this report.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO for the state police command, Mr Tee Leo Ikoro said the police will investigate the matter.