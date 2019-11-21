KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

A bank robbery which occurred at about 4pm on Thursday evening at a new generation bank in Iye-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital has allegedly led to the death of two.

Sources close to the area told Daily Sun that the armed robbers gained entry into the bank by using dynamite to blow the entrance.

They also shot sporadically and in the process several people were injured while two yet-to-identified persons might have lost their lives.

Police Public Relations Officer of Ekiti State Command, Caleb Nwachkwu, said: “I can confirm to you that there was a bank robbery. As I am talking to now, the operatives of SARS (the anti-robbery squad) with a combined team of 33 Police Mobile Force (PMF) are trailing the armed robbers now. information at our disposal is that they escaped through the bush path. We are trying to see how we can catch up with them. By God’s grace, we will. Preliminary investigation is ongoing as per the number of casualities”.

On whether a policeman was among the victims, he said “Like I said, I will issue a statement on that much more later”.

“Anytime there is a deadly armed robbery attack like this, you cannot rule out that there might not be casualty except it takes the intervention of God. The robbers were able to gain entrance through the use of dynamites.

On whether they carted away money, he said, “I cannot confirm that”.