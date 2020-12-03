From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Two persons, yesterday, were feared killed while over 26 others were kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Edo State.

It was learnt that the incident happened at Obagie Community on the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde local government area of the state.

Source said the deceased include a member of the local vigilante and one of the passengers on the commercial bus which was used to block the road by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen who came out from the bush forced the commercial bus to stop at gun point.

Daily Sun also gathered that the gunmen after forcing the bus to stop, kidnapped 26 persons and took them into the bush while they blocked the road with the bus.

It was also learnt that the driver of a truck who refused to stop after it was flagged down by the gunmen rammed into the bus, killing one person

The development was said to have caused gridlock on the ever busy road as motorists had to leave their vehicles and scampered for safety.

However, it was gathered that security personnel have been deployed to the area.

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

His words:“Yes, the command is aware of the kidnap, but we are yet to ascertain the number of passengers that were kidnapped.

” Unfortunately in the process, a member of one of the vigilante groups was killed during a gun duel with the kidnappers.

“The vigilante group in that community-engaged the kidnappers and one was killed. The effort is currently ongoing through bush-combing to free those kidnapped. Other information will be revealed as we progress,”

On the killing of the two passengers by a fleeing trailer driver, Mr Nwabuzor said he was yet to be briefed on that.