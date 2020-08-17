John Adams, Minna

Two foreign construction workers have been abducted by gunmen in Yekila, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

They were abducted on Monday afternoon at a construction site along Zungeru-Tegina road.

The two foreigners, an Arab and a Lebanese, were engaged in the repair work on the Minna-Zungeru-Tegina road when the incident occurred.

A source close to the construction company the abducted men worked for said the gunmen stormed the construction site on motorcycles and shot sporadically to scare the workers.

Nigerians casual workers with the company are said to have run for their lives when they sighted the gunmen, but the foreigners could not escape as they were bundled away by the gunmen.

Back in March, three staff of a construction company handling the construction of Shiroro-Erena road in Shiroro Local Government Area were kidnapped but later regained their freedom two months after an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom.

This forced the company to abandoned the work, sighting security challenges as a reason.

Police spokesman Abiodun Wasiu did not respond to several calls to confirm the latest incident.

Only last week Wednesday, fifteen young boys were killed by gunmen and twenty others injured at Ukuru village in Mariga Local Government Area.