Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two security guards attached to a church in Akure, the Ondo State capital have been arrested by the state police command for allegedly stealing pants belonging to the daughter of the pastor in charge of the church.

The suspects, Samuel Linus and Adekunke Ogundana, were alleged to have gained entrance into the church (name withheld) through the window of the bathroom.

The daughter of the pastor of the church was said to have spread her pants in the bathroom overnight and this caught the attention of the guards.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the arrest of the two suspects told our correspondent that the two suspects were working with a security outfit in the state.

The PPRO said the incident happened at Arakale area of Akure where the church is located.

Mr Joseph said the daughter of the pastor could not find her pants where she spread them, and thereby reported the matter to the police.

He said “she washed her undies and spread them but next day, she could not see the undies there. The guards were the ones supposedly guarding the place. They are the prime suspects, hence their arrest.”

But the suspects who were paraded by the police at the weekend said they had no idea of what happened to the panties.

The two suspects claimed that they were not allowed entry into the house where the pants were spread.