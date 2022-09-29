From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Two gunmen and one soldier have been reportedly killed at Mgbidi, Oru west council area of Imo state during a gun duel .

It was learnt that about 5am on Wednesday Gunmen numbering about 15 had swooped at the Military checkpoint at Mgbidi ,in Oru West council area of Imo state.

According to sources in the ensuing gun duel the both the attackers and the military lost two of their men .

The source also said that the gunmen also made away with one General Purpose Machine Gun ( GPMG) as they were retreating .

The source said , ” It was hot at Mgbidi on Wednesday morning . At about 5 am a group of men numbering about 15 launched a surprise on the military men at a popular check point at Mgbidi . In the gun battle two of the attackers were killed while the soldiers also lost one of their men.

Adding , “The attackers also made away with one General Purpose Machine Gun( GPMG) belonging to one of the dead solders .

Corpses of the two gunmen that were killed by the soldier was laying on the road till the evening of Wednesday.

However, when Contacted for confirmation , the Army Public Relation Officer of the 34 Artillery Brigade ,Obinze , Owerri Capt Joseph Akubo said that he is on ground as he is on course, and that he is not aware of any such incident .