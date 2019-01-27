All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate Mike Nwachukwu might be inches away from clinching the Imo east senatorial seat election, as two credible candidates from the Fresh Democratic Party of Nigeria and the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP) Ikechukwu Ukaonu and Daniel Ahinzechukwu at the weekend stepped down for the APGA candidate.

Addressing newsmen on the development, chairman of the Fresh party Emmanuel Aguiyi disclosed that their candidate resolved to step down for Nwachukwu following his strong manifesto to his constituency.

Aguiyi said he is convinced that Nwachukwu would deliver on his campaign promises, noting that, most importantly, the APGA candidate has an intimidating grassroot support than any of the candidates vying for the position.

Similarly, candidate of NNPP Ukaonu, who was represented by his Director General on campaign, Leo Iheoma, said that they decided to support Nwachukwu for the Imo east senatorial election because they could find no better candidate for the job.

Nwachukwu, responding to their gesture, promised not to let them down, just as he reiterated his main focus of providing his constituency with good roads.

“I thank you for believing in me. All the things we lost in Owerri during the advent of the present government shall come back to us, we shall have good roads again, our hospitals will work better, we shall achieve this through constant constituency briefing to know where it bothers us the most,” Nwachukwu stated.