Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two persons were injured as a car smashed onto a fallen container truck at Obodoukwu axis of Onitsha-Owerri road, Anambra State.

The smashed car contained a husband and wife when the accident occurred, with the woman sustaining serious injury, and the man having minor injuries.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, while the truck was immediately tolled off the road.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haurna Mohammed, who confirmed the accident, said that only one person was injured and was responding to treatment in a hospital.

“However a woman who was passing by sustained injury and was taken to the hospital, but is now responding to treatment,” the police spokesman stated.

“The scene was cordoned off by police patrol teams and effort is ongoing to clear obstructions to enable free flow of traffic in the area.”