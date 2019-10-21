Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two persons were injured, car smashed as container truck fell at Obodoukwu axis of Onitsha-Owerri road, Anambra state.

It was gathered that smashed car was driven by husband and wife when the accident occurred where the woman sustained serious injury while the man sustained minor injuries.

The victims were rushed to hospital while the truck was immediately tolled out of the for flow of traffic along the road.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haurna Mohammed who confirmed the accident said that only one person was injured and was responding to treatment in a hospital.