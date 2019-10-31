Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A magistrate court in Jega, Kebbi State, has sentenced two men to six months imprisonment for obstructing and inciting members of the public against a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) patrol team.

The culprits, Atta Samaila and Sani Zhaki, were arrested on Friday, October, 18, according to a statement signed by Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Corps Commander E A Asaniyan, fsi.

Asaniyan said the two men were earlier remanded in prison on a two-count charge before Justice Abubakar Abdullahi Koko, and subsequently sentenced to six months imprisonment with the option of a thirty thousand naira fine.

Asaniyan added that the culprits were also handed five lashes of cane in addition to the sentence. He vowed to prosecute motorist who assault or obstruct FRSC patrol teams in the discharge of their legitimate duties.

The Ag Zonal Commanding Officer directed all Commanding Officers to continue the collaborative efforts to intensify public enlightenment, saying there is no going back on the enforcement of number plates and drivers/riders licences.