From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least two persons suspected to be drug dealers were on Tuesday evening killed by the men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Kasuwa Bera area of Jalingo, Taraba State.

An eye witness Mr Tarhour Memga, who is the chairman of yam sellers association at the popular Kasuwa Bera ATC market in Jalingo, where the incident occurred, said the hoodlums attacked the NDLEA personnel on operation and were making efforts to disarmed them before their action turned against them.

He said, the sporadic shooting of the NDLEA personnel in defence against the hoodlums also affected a yam seller identify as, Miss Abisala who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jalingo.

‘The hoodlums attacked the NDLEA right in our presence. They were trying to disarm the personnel so that they can free a drug dealer who was arrested,’ he said.

‘In the process, they smashed the official Hilux van of the officers and were making all efforts to disarm them before the officers started shooting at them.

‘Two of the hoodlums were killed at the spot and a stray bullet also got one of my market associates and she is now in the hospital,’ Memga narrated.

Efforts by Daily Sun for comment from the NDLEA spokesperson were unsuccesful.

