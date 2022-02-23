From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Osun State on Wednesday was marred by violence as one Toheeb Agoro and Aremo Olamide, were killed during the exercise.
It was gathered that the victims were killed in Iwo and Ipetumodu during the election to select delegates for the governorship primary of the party.
Findings showed that Agoro was killed at ward 14, Oke Oba 1, Agberire, Iwo, in the morning while Olamide was shot at Ipetumodu and later died in the hospital.
It was also gathered that a vehicle was raised down in front of the party secretariat in Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Government where Olamide was shot dead during the exercise.
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), confirmed the incident.
The state Commandant of NSCDC, Emmanuel Ocheja, said the command in synergy with other sister agencies have taken the necessary step to forestall further breakdown of law.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASC II) Atanda Olabisi, urged residents to go about their duties without fear.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, also confirmed that one person was killed.
She said, “during the party delegate congress, they hacked two people in Agberire in Iwo Local Government Area. One of them died while the other is currently responding to treatment.
“The incident happened around 1:30 pm when one Amaoo Oyeniyi led a gang of political thugs in two Korope, commercial bus, to the venue of the congress in Agberire. They started to attack party members with broken bottles and cutlasses. When the police arrived at the scene to rescue two people that were injured, Toheeb Mutalib died before the arrival of the police.
“Three people were arrested including the leader of the thugs. So Amoo, Lawal and Akande were arrested. Our men also recovered guns and the bus they used,” Opalola added.
As at the time of filing this report, the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF) event centre, where the party had gathered for collation was under tight security.
