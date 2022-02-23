From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Osun State on Wednesday was marred by violence as one Toheeb Agoro and Aremo Olamide, were killed during the exercise.

It was gathered that the victims were killed in Iwo and Ipetumodu during the election to select delegates for the governorship primary of the party.

Findings showed that Agoro was killed at ward 14, Oke Oba 1, Agberire, Iwo, in the morning while Olamide was shot at Ipetumodu and later died in the hospital.

It was also gathered that a vehicle was raised down in front of the party secretariat in Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Government where Olamide was shot dead during the exercise.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), confirmed the incident.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Emmanuel Ocheja, said the command in synergy with other sister agencies have taken the necessary step to forestall further breakdown of law.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASC II) Atanda Olabisi, urged residents to go about their duties without fear.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, also confirmed that one person was killed.

She said, “during the party delegate congress, they hacked two people in Agberire in Iwo Local Government Area. One of them died while the other is currently responding to treatment.