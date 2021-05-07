From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons were on Thursday feared dead at Elemosho Village along Akure-Ondo expressway in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State when armed robbers attacked a bullion van on the road.

An eyewitness said the robbers waylaid and attacked the billion van belonging to one the commercial banks.

The bullion van according to the source was heading towards Akure, the state capital.

It was gathered that the robbers made away with an undisclosed sum of money, while some people were also injured.

The eyewitness said, in the operation which lasted for about 20 minutes, the robbers shot three people and ran away into the bush .

On hearing the sporadic gunshots, the villagers were said to have abandoned their houses and ran into the bush for safety .

Th eyewitness said, “the robbers came to the scene in a Lexus car and waylaid the convoy of the bullion van . They vandalised two out of the three vehicles in the convoy with bullets. They shot three people before they ran away into the bush. One of the victims was alive while it was not sure whether the other two survived it.”

The eyewitness added that the men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) were invited to the scene and took one victims to the hospital.

The Commander of Amotekun , Chief Adetunji Adeleye who confirmed the incident, said his men took one of the persons that were shot to the hospital.

Adeleye said, ” When we got the information, my men moved in there and met one of the persons that were shot at the scene and we have took him to the hospital.”

Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said the robbers had run away before the security men got to the scene of the robbery.

He said the command had commenced investigations into the incident and the detectives from the command are on the trail of the bandits.