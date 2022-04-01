By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least two persons are reportedly killed and several others injured as a storey building under construction collapsed in Nukai area of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

The building belonging to a major building material dealer, Mr. Uche Obi caved in and traped many persons who were working on the site on Friday afternoon.

When our correspondent visited the scene, some of the people involved in the rescue operation confirmed that two of the persons died while some of the injured have been taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

The standards organization of Nigeria (SON) had earlier locked down the business premises of Obi some months ago for selling substandard building materials, forcing the business mogul to commence work on the new business outfit in the Nukkai area of Jalingo where he started erecting upstairs for his business.

As at time of the report, it was not clear if the building collapsed as a result of inferior materials, poor architectural judgement or other factors.