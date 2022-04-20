From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two persons have been killed during a clash between Sabo community and suspected thugs in Ede, Osun State, Daily Sun has gathered.

The incident, according to findings, started on Monday when the thugs who had allegedly been collecting money from Sabo residents met the anger of Hausa community in the area.

According to sources, the thugs were led by second-in-command to the wanted Hammed Rasidi (aka Baale Oko-Ilu), named Olopa.

It was gathered that Seriki Hausa had reported Olopa to Rasidi who had also warned the thugs against collecting money from people.

Sources said that the refusal to stop the act prompted Rasidi to encourage Hausa community to face the thugs and kill them if they are caught.

“Three days ago, Rasheed went to him in person to warn him but his second-in-command refused to listen. He has seen himself as a boss who should not take instructions from anybody again.