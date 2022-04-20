From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Two persons have been killed during a clash between Sabo community and suspected thugs in Ede, Osun State, Daily Sun has gathered.
The incident, according to findings, started on Monday when the thugs who had allegedly been collecting money from Sabo residents met the anger of Hausa community in the area.
According to sources, the thugs were led by second-in-command to the wanted Hammed Rasidi (aka Baale Oko-Ilu), named Olopa.
It was gathered that Seriki Hausa had reported Olopa to Rasidi who had also warned the thugs against collecting money from people.
Sources said that the refusal to stop the act prompted Rasidi to encourage Hausa community to face the thugs and kill them if they are caught.
“Three days ago, Rasheed went to him in person to warn him but his second-in-command refused to listen. He has seen himself as a boss who should not take instructions from anybody again.
“Rasheed left the place and met with Seriki where he told him that anytime they visit Sabo again, they should ensure that they arrest such person and kill them because police will release them if they are handed over to the police.”
When contacted, the Seriki Hausa in Ede, Ibrahim Gambo, explained that the thugs attacked traders in Sabo in their usual behaviour but met their waterloo.
“The thugs attacked traders, not only the Hausa but the whole Sabo community because it houses the Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba and other tribes in Ede. The thugs are the ones disrupting the peace of the community.
“The so called Rasidi “oko ilu” is not among them, he did not partake in all these occurrences. The thugs that attacked us are Rasheed’s boys but he is not involved because there is a new man who wants to be number one and Rasheed is not around. It is the new man that gave the orders. Rasheed had earlier asked for his weapon to be returned as he is not around. The new man and Rasheed are at loggerheads over the position of number one.
“During the attack, four to five people were injured. We have not ascertained if anyone was killed. The thugs came to Sabo. About five of them were shooting sporadically. The person who led the thugs is deceased now, his name is Olopa but his real name is Rasheed. We cannot say how he was killed because the police were there and there was gunfire sporadically.”
He appreciated the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, the Ede community and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the supportive roles played by individuals to return peace to the community.
The spokesperson of the police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying “some hoodlums invaded Sabo community in Ede and seized motorcycles belonging to some Hausa residents.
“However, the people in the community resisted them leading to pandemonium in the area and in the process one person was killed.”
