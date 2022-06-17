From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, two persons including a councillor-elect and his cousin have been reportedly killed on Thursday by suspected armed herdsmen in Orokam community of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources from the area told newsmen that the headless bodies of the councillor and his cousin (names withheld) were discovered in the forest on Friday morning.

The killing of the duo was said to have sparked heavy protest in the area as youths were said to have come out in large number to barricade the major highway in the community, thus causing a heavy traffic gridlock in the area for several hours.

Confirming the report by telephone, Chairman of the council, Samuel Onu said the victims were among local hunters who had gone with vigilante and some policemen men to rescue a man who had earlier been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen in the area.

“There was a kidnap yesterday (Thursday). In the last three days now, the herdsmen have been troubling the area and there have been incessant kidnap in the local government. They (herdsmen) left from one community in Owukpa and went towards Orokam.

“On their way to Orokam, they kidnapped one man. So, the councillor-elect, since he lived in the village, was a hunter too. He and his cousin, with other hunters and the vigilante with Operation Zenda, entered the forest to see if they could rescue the man that was kidnapped.

“It was when they were to return yesterday that they noticed that two of them were missing. But they (security personnel) were able to arrest two of the Fulani men. This morning when they went to check again, they saw their (councillor elect and his cousin) lifeless bodies, beheaded.”

The council boss disclosed further that the arrested herdsmen have been taken to the Police Headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital by men of Operation Zenda.

He however noted that situation is gradually returning to normal in the area after the Traditional Head of Owukpa and Orokam, Chief Ikwuje appealed to the youths to sheathe their swords.

“Chief Ikwuje has been begging the youths and we have been talking to the youths who blocked the road. Things are a little bit calm now because they have been talked to by the Chief,” Onu said.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed on the development.

