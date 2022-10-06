Two persons have been killed and 12 vehicles destroyed by fire as a petrol tanker explodes at the Sango-Ota old Toll Gate Plaza, along the Lagos-Abeokuta road in Ogun State.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning, leaving three other persons with severe burn.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident.

Okpe, who said this in a statement on Thursday, explained that the tanker was ascending the Ilo Awele slope, adjoining the Abeokuta-Lagos section of the expressway, when it fell around 1:30 am, spilled its content, and went up in flames.

She said, “Men of the fire service were contacted immediately and the area was cordoned off to prevent a secondary crash.

“As of 4:05 in the morning, a total of 12 vehicles were involved, which comprised three luxury buses, four tricycles, three motorcycles, one yellow bus, and a tanker.

“A total of three persons were rescued to Ota General Hospital (two male adults and one female adult), seriously burnt.

“Two bodies burnt beyond recognition have been evacuated from the scene.

“The suspected cause of the multiple crashes was mechanical deficiency. While ascending, the vehicle rolled back and got hooked. The content spilled off and there was a fire outbreak.”