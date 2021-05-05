From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits terrorising parts of Kaduna State on Wednesday launched an offensive onslaught on the residents of Ma’ahu village in Gwagwada ward, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing two young men in their late 20s and went away with an unspecified number of people.

The uninvited visitors also attacked a Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church in the village when women were having their morning prayer and set the church ablaze when they came calling at about 9:00 am.

Former Secretary of the Gbagyi Youths Association, Abashe Dauda and a survivor of the attack who spoke in confidence confirmed the development to Daily Sun on Wednesday on separate grounds.

According to Dauda, “bandits have attacked Ma’ahu village, a community before Bakin Kasuwa along Gwagwada road in Chikun Local Government Kaduna of Kaduna State around 10 am this Wednesday.

“Workers of Tanadi Water Company, Dutse, were also kidnapped and they are mostly resident of Dutse community off Abuja-Kaduna highway. A C&S church was also burnt while food items were looted.

“Though there have been attacks in the neighbouring communities, this was the first time they would be attacking Ma’ahu village killing and kidnapping people”, he noted.

A survivor, who spoke in confidence said, “They came after they had kidnapped some workers of a water company in Dutse and attacked a C&S church while women were praying. They ensure everything inside and outside the church was burnt before they left.

“By the time they left, two young men in their late 20s found dead and we cannot tell you the number of people they kidnapped as affected families are still doing the headcount.

“As we speak, they are still very much around in the bushes. We are appealing to security agents to come to our rescue in good time”, the survivor said.

Both the Kaduna State Police Command and the State’s Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs are yet to comment on this development as at the time of filing this report.