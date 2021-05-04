Two labourers met their untimely death on Tuesday as a wall at a building under construction at the popular Njamanze street in Owerri municipal, Imo state capital, collasped .

This just as another labourer ,who sustained severe injuries, is said to still being attended to by doctors at the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital.

Our correspondent gathered that the tragic incident occurred as the foundation work on the construction site was ongoing when the wall of the building caved in, trapping the workers, whose identifies could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

It was further learnt that the foundation for the three storey building was being dug near the old fence, thereby exposing the foundation of the fence, which collapsed on the workers.

The deceased, according to eyewitnesses, were brought out of the debris dead, while the other one was rescued with varying degrees of injuries.

One of the rescuers from Amawom village, Owerri, who gave his name as Chikodi, told our correspondent that the structure was at the foundation stage.

According to him, “You know this was an old building before it was demolished last week to give way for a more modern building. But the fence, which was equally old had to collapse as the foundation of the new house affected it. The victims have dug the foundation up to five feet very close to the fence. They were now mixing concrete when part of the fence caved in on them”.

Also, Emelike Ugo who was one of the residents of the street said that the workers had weakened the old fence while digging the foundation of the three storey building very close it.

However, as at press time , spokespeson of the Imo State Police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, could respond to inquiries on the incident by our correspondent.