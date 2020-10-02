… Christian body calls on Government to ensure their releasNoah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely two months after four students and their teacher were abducted in Kaduna, but yet to be released by gunmen having paid an undisclosed amount as ransom, a Christian body under the auspices of Christian Solidarity Worldwide-Nigeria (CSWN) has called the State government to ensure their freedom without further delay.

In statement on Friday by the Media Officer of the Christian group, Reuben Buhari said, “CSWN is deeply concerned that four school children and their teacher, who were forcefully abducted by gunmen from their school in August, continue to be held in captivity”.

“The victims include Ezra Bako, 17; Miracle Saitu Danjuma, 15; Favour Danjuma, 10; Happiness Odoji, 16 and their teacher, Miss Christiana Madugu, 29, were abducted on 24 August from Prince Academy School in Damba-Kasanya, Chikun Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State, where they had gathered to write their Junior Secondary School (JSS) examinations.

“The rural school, situated around 30 km east of Kaduna city, was attacked around 7: 30 am. Gunmen rode into the village on motorcycles shooting sporadically, and abducted the teacher and the four students after killing a young man named Benjamin Auta whose house was close to the school. They also burnt down the community’s Baptist’s Church as they left the village.

“CSWN is dismayed that 39 days later, these young children – three girls, one boy – whose only crime was seeking to advance their education, are still being held along with their teacher by kidnappers who have allegedly refused to release them despite the payment of some ransom money by family members.

“CSWN is calling on the Nigerian authorities, and particularly the Kaduna State Government, to take urgent action to ensure the prompt release of these school children and their teacher, who have now been held in inhospitable conditions for over a month.

“The fact that these children and their teacher have been held in inhumane conditions since August and despite payments by their families underlines the urgent need for the Kaduna state government and the security agencies to deploy all its resources and manpower to expedite their release.

“Their continuing captivity in such appalling circumstances is a sad indictment of the failure of the authorities to protect the most vulnerable in society.

“CSWN empathizes with the parents of the children and the teacher’s family, and we are praying for a swift end to their ordeal and to that of other families whose loved ones are in captivity as a result of the current levels of insecurity in the country.

“These abductions also underline the vital need for those in authority to create a safe educational environment for children in order to ensure the right to education for all, in line with Nigeria’s obligations under national, regional and international laws.”