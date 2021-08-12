Nigeria High Commission in London, United Kingdom, is shutdown for 10 days as two officials of the high commission have tested positive for the dread coronavirus.

It was learnt that one of the officers had gone to the UK Home Office for a meeting on Thursday where a test revealed his status.

The positive status of the official had prompted the testing of other Mission staff resulting in another positive case.

In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission said it will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Closure of Nigerian High Commission, London.’

It read, “This afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

“At the entrance, COVID-19 test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.

“In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.

“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

