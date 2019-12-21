Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Two Nigerians, Eboh Kenneth Chinedu, from Imo State and Abia Alexandro Uchenna, from Enugu State who were stranded in Bosnia-Herzegovina , arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at the wee hours of yesterday.

On arrival, the were immediately received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by the Spokesperson, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, and officials of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Comission namely: Mr Idris Ozigi, Victor Essiet, Akinboye Akinsola and Samson Elijah.

Recall that Eboh and Abia who travelled to Croatia for a competition, were arrested by Croatian policemen while taking a walk around the capital city on November 18, 2019, for their inability to produce relevant documents.

The Croatian police, it would also be recalled, took the duo of Eboh and Abia to Bosnia-Herzegovina border and were joined with other irregular migrants.

Narrating the genesis of their ordeal, Abia said they were in Croatia for inter-university competition and were arrested on the street of Croatia by Croatian policemen while taking a walk.

“We lodged in a hostel in Zagreb on the 17th. So, on that same 17th, you know a place that you have not visited before, just took a walk to look around the city because your flight is on the 18th. It was during that process that a police officer met us and then asked, who are you?

“And we told him that we are Nigerian students who came for competition in Pula. He said no. Although, the problem was language barrier. They don’t understand English,” He narrated.

Abia further said their ordeal which lasted for hours, finally saw them dumped at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina border where they were eventually rescued by the Nigerian Government through the Nigerian Embassy in Budapest, Hungary.

While saying that they were not tortured by the Croatian policemen, Abia however said the Croatian police took away the money they had on them.

Abia and Eboh expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Government for the quick intervention in ensuring their safety and for procuring business class tickets to have them returned home.

“It was quick and was fast. In fact, I must say that I am very, very impressed,” Abia further said.

On his part, Eboh who aligned himself with the narrative of Abia, appreciated the efforts of the Nigerian Government towards them.

“Actually, he has said everything. At the same time, I just want to add one or two things. I really appreciate what Nigeria did to us. They tried their best. And at the same time, we still need more help in terms of people that travel,” Eboh said.

Also speaking, Nwonye said with the assistance of the Nigerian Mission in Budapest, the duo of Abia and Eboh were released.

Nwonye added that Abia and Eboh did not return to the country as deportees, but returned freely.

Nwonye further disclosed that another Nigerian who had similar problem and had it sorted out by the Government, was already on his way to Lagos.