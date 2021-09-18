By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Two Lagos State teachers, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, Art teacher at Caleb British International School, and Miss Adeola Adefemi, English teacher at Oke-Odo Senior High School, have been selected for the 2021 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize Award. This is in partnership with UNESCO.

The teachers were selected from over 8, 000 nominations and applications from 121 countries across the globe. The prize is worth one million dollars.

Three Nigerian students, Oluwadamilola Akintewe, 22, Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo; Blessing Akpan, 23, University of Uyo; and Esther Ajari, 22, University of Ibadan, have also been shortlisted for the Chegg-org Global Student Prize.

The students were selected from over 3, 500 nominations and applications from 94 countries across the globe. The student prize is worth 100, 000 US dollars.

The US$1 million Global Teacher Prize, which is in its seventh year, is the largest of its kind that has been set up to recognise exceptional teachers, who have made outstanding contributions to the teaching profession, as well as spotlighting the important role teachers play in society.

Also, the Global Student Prize earlier this year is to create a new powerful platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students making real impacts on learning, the lives of their peers and on society across the globe.

Prizes for the top 10 finalists of both the Global Teacher Prize and the Global Student Prize will be announced in October this year. The winners are due to be announced at an awards ceremony in Paris in November.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.