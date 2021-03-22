From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Two police officers have been arraigned before a Kano Senior Magistrate’s Court for their alleged roles in the death of two civilians.

The suspects were charged with offences bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

According to the charge sheet, Sergeant Adamu Ubale and Sergeant Murtala Ismail are allegedly responsible for the death of 25-year-old Ibrahim Suleiman and 30-year-old Abubakar Isah

The court was told that the suspects conspired with two others, now at large, to execute the crime, adding that they contravened the provisions of Section 97 and 221 of the Penal Code Law.

Details from the Police First Information Report said that, ‘on 15-11-2020 at about 23 hours, one Musa Abubakar and SuleimanIbrahim both male of Sharada Yarkuka Quarters,’ reported the incident to the police, adding that ‘on 14-11-2020, Sergeant Adamu Ubale attached to anti-daba operational base and Murtala Ismail criminally conspired.

‘You criminally conspired with two special constabulary, namely PC Kabiru and PC Ibrahim now at large intercepted some hoodlums that resulted into physical fight.

‘And one Ibrahim Suleiman 25-years-old and Abubakar Isah 30-years-old both of Sharada Quarters were shot and stabbed to death,’ the court heard.

The defendants denied the content of the charge sheet and told the court that the allegations against them were false.

The prosecution counsel, Sa’adatu Ibrahim, informed the court that police investigation was on going in the case

The presiding magistrate, Aminu Gabari, ordered the suspects be remanded in prison white adjourning to March 30 for further mention.