Romanus Okoye

Lagos High Court, sitting at Ikeja, has sentenced two policemen, Corporals Moses Pour and Ogunremi Kehinde, and Chief Security Officer of Topflyer, Mr Igoh Emmanuel to various imprisonment terms for conspiracy and the unlawful killing of 33-year-old Murisiki Abiola Abdullahi.

The court presided over by Justice Raliatu Adebiyi said the prosecution proved the ingredients of murder beyond reasonable doubt as required by law. The judge, however, explained that there was no evidence to prove that they caused the death intentionally, hence, the conviction for manslaughter, instead of murder.

According to the court ruling, the Chief Security Officer, Igoh Emmanuel got the highest sentence of 22 years because of his high-level culpability to the offences of conspiracy and manslaughter while Corporal Ogunremi Kehinde got 19 years for same offences, Moses Pour got seven years for conspiracy only.