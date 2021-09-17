From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two officers of the Delta State Police Command have been dismissed for allegedly assaulting a tricycle operator, one Brodrick Omesan.

The affected officers in the rank of sergeant include Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie, and were attached to ‘B’ Division, Warri.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who disclosed this on Friday in statement issued in Asaba, said the dismissed officers would soon have their day in court.

According to Edafe, on August 12, 2021, the officers after close of work conspired among themselves and allegedly engaged in illegal duty along estate roundabout Warri.

Edafe said they accosted the tricycle rider, 36-year old Omesan, adding that an argument ensued between the victim and the policemen “during which they allegedly pushed and beat him up which led to serious injuries on his head.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”

He said on receiving the disturbing report, the The Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet and unbiased investigation.

The statement read: “Investigation later revealed that the two officers have a case to answer on the serious assault on the victim who is still in critical condition.

“The CP again ordered that they should face the internal disciplinary action and the command provost was directed to try them in an orderly room.

“The two officers who were tried for the offence of incivility to members of the public, disobedience to lawful order contrary to Paragraph E(iii) First Schedule of the Police Act and Regulations 370, Paragraph F of Police Act and Regulations CAP P.9 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004, were found guilty on both counts and have been dismissed from the force W.E.F 14/9/2021.”

Sympathising with the family of the victim, Edafe said the CP “ordered that the dismissed policemen remain in custody at SCID and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

He assured residents of the state that the command was ready “to deal decisively with any erring officer” and warned officers to avoid human right abuse, incivility and unprofessional conduct.

