From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, has ordered the remand of the duo of Festus Omolade (72) and Adejugbe Ayodeji (42) in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Magistrate Saka Afunso, said the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Olubu Apata, requested for the remand order to allow him time to forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

According to the charge sheet, Festus and Ayodeji were reasonably suspected to have committed the offences of conspiracy and rape on a 17-year-old girl severally, in Ado Ekiti between July and August, 2021.

In her explanation to the Police, the victim said, the defendants took her to room two (2) in the hospital where she is an apprentice as a nurse and had sexual intercourse with her on the promise of given her ten thousand naira (N10,000) as bribe not to tell anybody.

The offences run contrary to Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The case has been adjourned to October 5, for mention.

