From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigeria police force, Nasarawa state, Command have rescued two victims suspected to be kidnapped by one Stephen Jonah who is 32 years of age hails from Tafa LGA of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed by the police public Relations officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel on Tuesday, sent to Daily Sun correspondent saying on 3/12/2022 at about 0900hrs, a complaint was lodged at Karshi Division that, on 2/12/2022 at about 0200hrs, private security guards attached to a sachet water manufacturing company undergoing construction at Jeje Jijipe Village, Karu LGA were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

Acting based on the strength of the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Mohammed Baba Mobilised a detachment of Police operatives led by CSP Nnamdi Udobor, the Divisional Police Officer, Karshi Division to conduct a relentless manhunt on the perpetrators of the crime.

“The search paid off with the arrest of one Stephen Jonah ‘M’ 32yrs from Tafa LGA of Kaduna State.”

In the course of the intensified investigation, the suspect led the Police operatives to their enclave at Hilltop, Jeje Jijipe village where two victims namely: Sadiq Abubakar Jibril and Danladi Aku were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families while a wooden carved gun used in perpetrating the dastardly act was recovered as an exhibit.

CP Maiyaki Mohammed Baba has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation; upon conclusion, he will be charged to Court for prosecution.