Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two suspected armed robbers met their waterloo in the hands of youths in Akerior, Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State after they attempted to rob a shop owner in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened at about 9:33p.m, when the robbery suspects stormed the shop of a popular Igbo trader in the area, known as CK, and started shooting sporadically to scare people away, as they commenced their robbery business.

Sources from the area said it was not the first time that dare devil armed robbers had been operated in the area, stressing that there had been series of robbery attacks on residents of the settlement, particularly Igbo traders.

One of our sources who did not want to be named said the armed robbers, three in number, stormed the area on a Bajaj motorcycle and wasted no time in robbing everyone around. He added that while they were at it, the youths in the area summoned courage, mobilised and apprehended two of the armed robbers, while one managed to escape.

“They (armed robbers) shot sporadically in the air to scare residents during the robbery, when youths quickly mobilised and apprehended two of them.

“A locally made automatic rifle with rounds of ammunition was recovered from the robbers and handed over to the police,”he said.