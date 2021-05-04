From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A clash between two rival cult groups in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital on Monday left two innocent people dead and other two critically injured.

According to investigations, the two rival cult groups, Greenlanders and Bobos were involved in a reprisal attack over attack on each other hideout.

Eye-witness account stated that a group of boys belonging to Bobos group had stormed the Swali ultra-modern market in Yenagoa Local Government Area in search of the hideout of the Greenlanders.

In the process of raiding the area, a trader who was hawking beverages was killed when he refused to hand over money to the assailants.

“The Bobos group attacked a hideout of Greenlanders in the market. After their clash, they attempted to rob a trader selling beverages. When they tried to collect the money he had made for the day. He resisted them and he he was viciously attacked with machetes and killed on the spot”

Further findings indicated that the Greenlander group in Monday evening regrouped and went for a reprisal attack against all suspected Bobos members in Swali market.

During the attack, a trader selling onions was shot dead while two other were critically injured and taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Mr Asinim Butswat confirmed that two cult groups were involved in the clash.

“It was a rival cult clash, two persons (names withheld) died, while one Emmanuel Akpaye and Chinedu Offor are responding to treatment at the FMC. An investigation is on-going,” he said.