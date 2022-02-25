From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Two-storey building under renovation has collapsed in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The building located at Uwalaka Street, off Uzuakoli road, near Capital Supermarket Umuahia collapsed Thursday night.

By the time of filing this report, it was not clear if there was any casualty